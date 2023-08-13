First Alert Weather: Sunny skies for Sunday, but rain returns this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up this Sunday to a great start as temperatures are starting off the in the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday afternoon. There is the slight chance for a passing shower or sprinkle, but most will be dry, and showers that do pop will be very light and brief. Temperatures Sunday afternoon flirt with 80 degrees with wind gusts as highs as 25 mph. The nice weather continues through tonight and into Monday.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies to start before clouds roll in during the evening. No rain in the forecast for Monday but clouds build into Tuesday. A few showers will be possible after midnight on Monday as our next wave of rain moves in. Scattered showers and locally heavy rain will be possible early Tuesday morning before we transition to lake effect rain showers Tuesday afternoon.

Shower chances will continue through Tuesday evening before clearing overnight. Rain accumulations will be between .25 inches and .75 inches with localized higher amounts possible. No flooding in the forecast, but just be aware for some limited visibility on the roads as well as pooling and ponding.