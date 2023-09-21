First Alert Weather: Sunny to end the week with temperatures in low 70s for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is bright sunshine in the forecast once again on Thursday, which will help warm temperatures into the low 70s in the afternoon.

It will be clear and chilly once again on Thursday night with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. It will be mostly sunny and mild on Friday afternoon with nice weather for your Friday night plans.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will be on the edge of a storm system along the east coast. We need to monitor how this develops and moves as any shift in direction will have big impacts on the weather we see Sat-Sun.

Right now it looks like we see cooler and cloudier weather but mainly dry conditions this weekend with some showers in the Finger Lakes Sunday. If the storm tracks further west and north then we will see an increase in the rain over the weekend.

If the storm tracks east and south then it stays dry and nice. For now there is no reason to cancel plans but if you will be outdoors this weekend stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on that storm track.