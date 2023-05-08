First Alert Weather: Sunshine and mild air rule the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We started the week off beautifully with a mostly sunny sky and comfortable temperatures. And we’ll keep that going through much of this week.

Some rain passing to our southwest Monday night will tend to thicken up our clouds overnight. That means we’ll likely see some clouds to start Tuesday, but sunshine quickly returns. Temperatures will be a little cool on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s, and lakeshore communities holding in the 50s.

We’ll see a nice warming trend through the rest of the work week, with highs near 70 on Wednesday, and mid-70s on Thursday and Friday. We should also see plenty of sunshine and dry weather through Friday. This pattern will begin to slowly break down over the weekend, but at this point, Saturday looks to remain dry, with some showers developing on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Looking ahead to PGA week, odds are small that we’ll be able to sustain two straight weeks of sunny and dry weather, and we’ll likely see some cooler air making a return and a few shower chances. The PGA is still over a week away, so there will no doubt be changes and fine-tuning to the extended forecast. Keep checking back!