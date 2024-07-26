First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warm air this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A large area of high pressure planted over the Great Lakes will slowly drift east this weekend.

This will guarantee us dry weather, with temperatures climbing into the weekend. We’ll start Saturday morning cool and calm with temperatures in the 50s, warming quickly into the 60s, 70s and eventually lower to mid 80s by the afternoon.

Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 80s with a few spots flirting with 90. Dew points and humidity remain in check this weekend, meaning we’ll be warm, but not humid…yet.

Next week will feature another round of classic summer heat and humidity. Highs should reach the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesday will start to feel a little more muggy. The added moisture in the air will also increase our chance for at least a few showers or isolated storms later Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Wednesday will feature our best chance for showers and some storms, as the moisture continues to build in. Rain chances will tend to drop off by Thursday and Friday, but the heat will begin to build again by the end of next week. In fact, we may be pushing 90 again by late next week and weekend.