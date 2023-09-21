First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warm air to finish up summer

If you’ve loved the last few days, you’ll love our last full day of summer on Friday.

We’ll see more sunshine, and slightly warmer temperatures. We made it into the 70s on Thursday, and we’ll tack on a few degrees on Friday, pushing us into the mid 70s. We’ll begin to see some high thin clouds drifting in from the south later in the afternoon/evening, but sunshine will win out. Those clouds are from a developing coastal low, which may become a tropical system into the weekend. This will bring heavy rain, strong wind and coastal flooding to the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. We’ll be living on the edge of this storm, and it will be worth watching, but high pressure to our north will help to push this east before we see any big impacts. We may see a few showers in the southern Finger Lakes late Saturday and into Sunday, but at this point, the majority of our area should be dry. We will lose our beautiful blue sky and see clouds winning out this weekend.

That low will be gone by Monday, and we’ll see a clearing sky. Temperatures will be a little cool in the upper 60s early next week, but high pressure builds back in and we should see mainly, if not completely, dry weather and warming temperatures for the first full week of fall next week.