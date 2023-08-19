First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warming temperatures through the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly sunny skies ahead for Saturday with temperatures bouncing back into the mid 70s in the afternoon. No showers are in the forecast so plan on dry weather for any outdoor plans.

There will be a gusty breeze once again in the afternoon from the west and northwest 20-30mph. There will be bad boating conditions on Lake Ontario and a bit choppy on the Finger Lakes.

Saturday will have clear skies and comfy conditions in the 50s. Sunday will bring another mostly sunny day and turning a bit warmer as temperatures climb into the 80s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the outlook for next week.