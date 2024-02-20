First Alert Weather: Sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday before showers arrive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bright sunshine is in the forecast once again for Tuesday so grab the shades as you head on out.

Temperatures will bounce back from a frosty cold on Tuesday morning and head toward 40 and make a run to around 50 on Wednesday.

Conditions will still be mild on Thursday as some rain arrives during the day. Expect a few showers on Friday as colder air begins to move back in.

Winter is back on Saturday for a one day visit with a cold wind and snow showers. Temperatures will warm again looking ahead to next week.