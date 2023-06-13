First Alert Weather: Sunshine for Tuesday before raindrops return Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a soaking rain across much of the region on Monday, we get a break on Tuesday with some sunshine and mainly dry weather through the afternoon.

A few showers arrive on Tuesday evening into the night with some periods of steady rain on the way on Wednesday. Rain does not look as heavy as yesterday but we may see another half an inch to an inch of rain.

One thing to watch for will be any heavier showers in the Finger Lakes and Wayne County as some areas picked up over 2″ rain there. Local minor flood issues could develop east of Rochester if any heavier rain develops. Scattered afternoon showers Thursday and Friday with some nice weather on the way this weekend for Father’s Day. Stay tuned for updates on the rain tomorrow.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.