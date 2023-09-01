First Alert Weather: Sunshine on Friday; Warm and humid for Labor Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are sunny skies on Friday with temperatures bouncing back nicely into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon.

Clear and pleasant weather is expected for Friday evening and night plans falling back into the 50s. Saturday will warm up a little with some clouds during the afternoon and evening.

We can’t 100% rule out a stray shower Saturday evening but most of us stay dry. Brighter sunshine returns on Sunday with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny and hot for Labor Day with more humidity and temps into the low 90s.

The heat sticks around through Thursday next week so plan on a hot and humid weather for the kids heading back to school. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the very small shower threat later Saturday and the heat next week.