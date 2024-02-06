First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns on Tuesday and temperatures warm up later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday and we need it to warm things up.

A frosty cold start to the day will give way to temperatures in the mid 30s in the afternoon. There will be another chilly night ahead. Then, on Wednesday, we reach the low 40s and the low 50s on Thursday.

Clouds will start to gather and some rain showers will arrive on Friday with temperatures again in the 50s. More of the same on Saturday before the front pushes through and the showers clear.

Colder weather returns on Sunday but no big weather issues for any Super Bowl party plans. Colder weather sticks around into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the mild weather and showers later in the week.