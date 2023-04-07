First Alert Weather: Sunshine wins this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Our stretch of sunny and dry weather has begun, and we’ll keep it going well beyond this weekend.

This weekend will feature a mainly clear sky, with just a few hours of clouds late Saturday evening into the first part of the overnight, before clearing out quickly by Easter Sunday morning. It’ll be another cool but pleasant day on Saturday, with highs holding in the lower half of the 40s, but we’ll have less wind, so it’ll feel a little milder compared to Friday.

Sunday morning will be cool, with highs in many spots below freezing. So Easter jackets will be a necessity for those heading out to any services early. An abundance of sunshine and calm wind will allow us to warm back into the lower 50s by the afternoon. So you can shed those heavier jackets for any Easter egg hunts.

We’ll keep the sunshine going through much of next week, with either a mostly sunny or partly cloudy sky each and every day. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s on Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday, then into the 70s for the remainder of the week. The one exception to the warmth will be north of Rochester and especially near Lake Ontario.

A typical early spring lake breeze will be kicking in, keeping those communities in the 40s and 50s, instead of the 60s and 70s. Our next chance of rain likely won’t come until Saturday or Sunday or next weekend. Until then, enjoy a bout of spring fever!