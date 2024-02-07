First Alert Weather: Temperatures are warming with a chance of showers later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It won’t be as sunny on Wednesday but it will still be nice. After a cold start, temperatures will climb into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Expect fair skies but it won’t be as frosty cold on Wednesday night. For Thursday, we should see some sun in the morning before clouds increase during the afternoon.

Temperatures should reach the low 50s on Thursday. It will still be mild on Friday but plan on a few rain showers to end the week. Expect some showers on Saturday and then temperatures start to drop for Sunday but weather looks fine for Super Bowl parties.

Keep an eye on next week as a coastal storm may develop around Tuesday and could throw some snow our way. Expect overall colder weather ahead for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain to start the weekend.