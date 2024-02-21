First Alert Weather: Temperatures could hit 50 on Wednesday and rain arrives on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Enjoy another beauty on Wednesday with a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures near 50 in the afternoon.

Some clouds will increase later in the day with rain showers on Thursday. It won’t be a washout on Thursday but plan on some wet weather at times.

A few more showers on Friday will change to snow showers as colder air moves in during the afternoon. It will be much colder on Saturday but the chill will be brief.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar again next week to 50 or maybe even 60 by the middle of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the return of the cold and some limited lake flakes into the start of the weekend.