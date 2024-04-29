First Alert Weather: Temperatures could reach 60 on Monday with some clouds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cloudy skies to start Monday with some patchy fog in the Finger Lakes. Clouds will slowly clear for some sun and a pleasant afternoon.

Classic spring temperatures range ahead for our region with a breeze off the lake keeping things cool to the north in the 40s and 50s.

South of the Thruway, temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s with temperatures closer to 80 in the Southern Tier. Tuesday will bring a round of rain in the afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible.

Clearing and pleasant weather with warmer than normal temps later in the week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain ahead for Tuesday.