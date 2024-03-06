First Alert Weather: Temperatures drop on Wednesday with rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella and bring back the winter coats for Wednesday as light rain and drizzle will fall through much of the day ahead.

There will be just a light rain for most of us with higher totals in the Finger Lakes, closer to half an inch of rain. Areas of fog will develop, so be prepared for some reduced visibility at times as well.

Expect cloudy skies on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s. The weather will slowly clear for Thursday.

Expect some sunshine for Friday. Temperatures will bounce back into the 50s. Then, expect a mild start to the weekend with some rain increasing Saturday.

It will be colder with rain to snow showers on Sunday into Monday. Warmer weather returns next week. Also note that we will spring ahead this weekend Saturday night as we change the clocks. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain today and the storm system this weekend.