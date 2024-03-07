First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 40s on Thursday and some rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds on Thursday morning will clear for some sunshine as we dry out across the region. Temperatures on Thursday will remain in the 40s.

Expect nice weather to end the week on Friday with milder weather well into the 50s. Enjoy that as a storm system approaches for the weekend.

Rain will be on the increase Saturday with some areas picking up nearly an inch of rain. The Threat Tracker is green as rain on Saturday should not bring any flood concerns or severe weather.

We’re keeping an eye on possible snow to end the weekend and perhaps impact the Monday morning commute. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow threat into early next week.