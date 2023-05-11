First Alert Weather: Temperatures reach 70s on Thursday and for Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our region is waking up on Thursday morning to a mild start as temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s.

We are only going up from here as well with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s later into Thursday. We will also be greeted with plenty of sunshine once again as high pressure continues to dominate our weather.

Clear skies will continue through Thursday night as well, making for another wonderful sleeping night with lows near 50. Sunshine and warm weather will continue for the first day of the Lilac Festival on Friday.

Afternoon highs on Friday will likely reach 80 degrees, if not surpass it. Mostly sunny skies will also continue to overtake our region. However, Friday night we will see a cold front swing through with a few clouds. The bigger story with that is that it will cool us down this weekend.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s before dropping into the low 60s for Mother’s Day. The good news there is that we plan to stay dry as rain is not in the forecast.

