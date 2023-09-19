First Alert Weather: Temperatures slowly turning warmer this week

Temperatures remained in the 60s on Tuesday, despite plenty of sunshine. We’ll keep the blue sky and low humidity around for the rest of the week, but we’ll start a slow warming trend each day. Highs on Wednesday should make it into the lower 70s, then low to mid 70s on Thursday, and upper 70s to near 80 on Friday. It should be noted that our last full day of summer is Friday, with fall arriving early Saturday morning, though the weather won’t change all that much to start the weekend.

Saturday will feature another day of dry weather, but we’ll lose some of that brilliant sunshine from the week. Temperatures should be seasonably mild in the lower to mid 70s. Our pattern starts to break down on Sunday, though there are still some questions regarding the extent of showers on Sunday. Some tropical moisture begins to stream northward on Sunday, with at least the chance for some showers or a period of rain — although our trend over the last day or so has actually been drier. The same goes for next week.

Overall, we’ll see less sun and more unsettled weather, but at this point we are far from a washout, and we may actually see our forecast trending a bit nicer for the first week of fall. Stay tuned.