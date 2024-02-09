First Alert Weather: Temperatures will near record warmth on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and very mild on Friday with near record warmth in the afternoon. Some sunshine will help to send temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The record for Feb. 9 is 62 degrees set back in 2001. Expect a pop-up shower on Friday night with temperatures in the 40s.

Mild weather will continue into Saturday in the 50s with some rain during the morning and the afternoon. Slightly colder weather filters back in later in the day into Sunday.

It will be generally fair weather for Super Bowl Sunday with temperatures near 40. Next week will be more wintry. We need to watch a coastal storm Monday night into Tuesday. At this time, it appears the main snow threat misses us east and south.

Expect colder weather for Valentine’s Day with some lake flakes and temperatures in the 20s next Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any record warmth on Friday and the rain for Saturday.