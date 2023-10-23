First Alert Weather: Temperatures will warm on Monday and this week

Weather: Oct. 23 morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a cold Monday morning, we will bounce back into the 50s in the afternoon with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Some clouds arrive overnight into Tuesday morning as a warm front crosses the region. A sprinkle is possible on Tuesday morning with the front then sunshine and milder weather moves in as temperatures soar to near 70.

We are looking at temperatures in the 70s through Friday before a cold front sends temps falling this weekend into next week with showers returning to the forecast. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warmth this week.