First-Alert Weather: The Arctic Express has arrived in Rochester

A deep low-pressure system located just north of the Great Lakes will continue to usher in bitter cold, strong winds and Lake Erie snow squalls for the remainder of the weekend. In fact, most of this upcoming week will be best described as harsh winter conditions. This very cold air is arriving with a predominantly west to southwest wind flow. As a result, snow squalls will be generated off Lake Erie, which will produce localized blizzard conditions for communities located west and southwest of Rochester. This lake snow will be moving and oscillating to the north and to the south as the wind direction makes subtle shifts over the next 72 hours. That means that visibility will change rapidly from time to time and location to location. If you are heading west along the New York State Thruway traveling will be difficult, if not near impassable, at times. The area from Batavia to Buffalo may see more than two feet of snow in the coming days.

News10NBC has a yellow alert on the threat tracker for tonight, but at this time it will be discontinued for Sunday. Current data suggests the Rochester will see limited amounts of snow accumulation through the weekend. News10 meteorologists will continue to watch this very closely.

Tonight, Sunday and Monday will bring strong winds, bitter cold with Lake Erie snow squalls. These squalls will be migrating across Western New York with rapidly changing conditions. Snowfall amounts should be limited from a dusting to three inches in the immediate Rochester area, but snowfall amounts will be closer to three to six inches west and southwest of Rochester. The temperature will fall into the middle 20s. More squalls will be likely for Sunday with again the greatest accumulation for Wyoming, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. The temperature will be falling through the 20s with the wind chill falling to near zero.

If you are heading to the Bills game at Highmark Stadium for Monday evening, more lake snow is likely, and it will be bitter cold with temperature in the teens and the wind chill going sub-zero.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.