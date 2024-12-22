First Alert Weather: The bitter cold will relent this holiday week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures started out Sunday morning within a few degrees of zero and the mercury only rose into the middle teens. This made for the coldest day of the season with temperatures running more than 20 degrees below normal. It will be another frigid night across Western New York as, apart from the lakeshore and the city, most spots will once again fall within a few degrees of zero. However, we can look forward to a moderation to frigid weather as more seasonable temperatures will arrive for this Christmas week.

Sunday night, look for skies to be clear at times with the low temperature near zero. Monday brings a few breaks of sunshine for the morning, then it becomes cloudy again for the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 30 degrees. Monday night an area-wide light snowfall will arrive, but accumulations appear to be small with a fresh inch on the ground by morning. This should guarantee a white Christmas for the Rochester area. On Tuesday any lingering snow showers will end with the temperature in the middle 30s.

It will be good traveling weather for the holidays. It will be mainly dry for the remainder of the week with warmer weather arriving by the weekend.

