First Alert Weather: The dog days of summer are here

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We are waking up this Sunday morning to another gorgeous start as skies are clear and temperatures are pleasant near 60 degrees. Those clear skies will once again continue as plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday.

We will notice another hazy day Sunday as wildfire smoke remains in our skies. No impacts to air quality are expected, but skies will be hazy throughout the day. Temperatures will be warming up Sunday afternoon as we get up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Dew points will be near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon so at times it could feel a touch humid but overall humidity won’t be an issue on Sunday.

We will remain dry and clear on Monday as well with another day filled with hazy sunshine and highs near 90 degrees. We will remain generally comfortable on Monday too, but later in the day our dew points will begin to rise.

We will be much more humid on Tuesday and with that will be an opportunity for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected on Tuesday, but we will remain hot and turn humid. Humidity will be a theme for the remainder of the week after Tuesday as dew point creep up to near 70 degrees and conditions stay sticky.