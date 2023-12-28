First Alert Weather: The fog and damp weather continues into Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dense fog advisories remain up into Friday morning, as we’ll continue to see reduced visibility in spots into Friday.

We will also continue to see off and on rain, mist and drizzle through the day Friday. So, the damp and murky weather will last for at least another 24 hours before some improvement. That will come with the passage of a cold front late Friday and into early Saturday. This will drop our temperatures slowly back into the 30s, with some snow showers mixing in Friday night and Saturday.

Little to no accumulating snow is expected. We’ll see another weak system moving in late on Sunday, which could bring a few rain or wet snow showers, but again no accumulation for us. If you’re going to the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday, expect more typical late December weather, including temperatures in the 30s and perhaps a few flakes late in the game.

The overall weather pattern will be turning cooler for the start of the new year, but no big storms are on the horizon. So, daytime temperatures will largely be falling back into the 30s, which overnight lows in the 20s. We may see some minor lake effect at times later next week, but no big snows are on the horizon, and we remain in our snowfall deficit to begin 2024.