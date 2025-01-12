First Alert Weather: The milder temperatures from Sunday will not last

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in eight days Rochester managed to measure a temperature above freezing to finish the weekend. However, it will not last as the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are tracking the next surge of very cold air heading towards Western New York. A cold front will pass the area on Monday bringing a fresh batch of arctic air which will last from late Monday through Thursday. Initially, this will produce occasional lake snow for communities southwest of Rochester (Wyoming County has a lake effect snow warning posted). This band of snow should not have a significant impact on the immediate Rochester area. But then there may be a slight turn in the wind direction with the potential for Lake Ontario snow showers to move ashore by Tuesday evening. If this this occurs, it would bring a quick burst of snow, but very limited overall accumulation.

Sunday night, look for passing flurries with a low temperature in the upper 20s. Monday is a better chance of flurries and snow showers, but most areas should see just a dusting of snow. Wyoming County would likely measure one to three inches of accumulation. It will turn windy with the temperature starting in the middle 30s but falling for the afternoon. More Lake Erie snow is likely for Wyoming County Monday night. Then bitter cold conditions continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, there could be a quick burst of snow by Tuesday evening for Rochester. At this point, the News10NBC Threat Tracker is still green, but we will continue to monitor it.

Stay Tuned to News 10NBCFirst Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.