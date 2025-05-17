First Alert Weather: The News10NBC Yellow Alert has ended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Numerous thunderstorms rolled through Western New York earlier today. This produced reports of hail and damaging winds in multiple locations. As a result, there have been many reports of downed trees and power lines with a concentration of damage near the town of Penfield. However, that “rough and tumble” weather has come to an end and our News10NBC yellow alert has expired as well.

As a cold front passes the Rochester area this evening cooler, drier weather will slowly arrive for the remainder of the weekend. Tonight, look for just scattered showers. It will be breezy at times with the low temperature near 52 degrees. Sunday there is the chance of a few “hit or miss” showers for the morning, then there could be a few breaks of sunshine later in the afternoon. Again, there will be a gusty wind with most of the day spent in the 50s.

It appears a much cooler weather pattern will be with us of most of the week and this will likely continue into the holiday weekend. Typically, this time of the year the temperature is near 70 degrees, but each day this week the temperature will likely remain in the 50s. Another round of rain will likely arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

