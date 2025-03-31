First Alert Weather: The Red Wings home opener will be sunny, but cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday’s cold front will be setting the stage for a very cold home opener for the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday. We’ll start Tuesday with temperatures right around 30 degrees, along with a whole lot of clouds and perhaps a stray flurry. The sky will clear nicely, giving way to a mostly sunny sky by game-time, but we won’t be anywhere close to 50 degrees. In fact, dress for winter temperatures, as highs will hold in the mid to upper 30s during the game. The breeze will be noticeable, making it feel just a little chillier. So, the good news is it’ll be dry and bright, but the bad news is that it’ll be cold at Innovative Field.

A warm front lifting through on Wednesday will bring more clouds back to the region, along with the chance for a few afternoon or evening showers or even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be climbing back into the 50s by late in the evening. We’ll be in the warm sector of that storm on Thursday, putting us in the 60s, but temperatures will once again drop off late in the day, and we’ll see some rain and possible thunder.