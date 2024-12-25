First Alert Weather: The snow and ice will not last for WNY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Seasonably cold air remains over the Rochester area for the next 48 hours. A high-pressure system anchored over the Saint Lawrence Valley will ensure that our weather will be uneventful through Friday. Then the warm-up begins for the weekend. And with this mild air, there will be an increasing chance of rain showers for later Saturday into Sunday. It could turn out to be a steady rain by the end of the weekend and that should thoroughly wash away the remaining salt and ice for the end of 2024. But fear not! An early indication in our News 10NBC weather models shows that winter weather will return later during the end of the first week of January.

Wednesday night, look for mainly cloudy skies with some spotty light, and misty snow. The low temperature will be in the lower 20s. Thursday and Friday will bring more clouds with maybe a few breaks of sunshine. On both days the temperature will be in the low to upper 30s. Saturday will be cloudy with a scattered rain shower. The temperature reaches the lower 40s. Sunday rain is likely which could be steady at times and the temperature warms to within a few degrees of 50.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.