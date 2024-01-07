First Alert Weather: The snow has arrived

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re heading out this morning, make sure you grab your snowbrush and take your time on the roads.

News10NBC Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld is tracking snow showers Sunday morning, that should last until around noon. Those showers will start to move east from then.

Temps will stay on the cold side, remaining near the freezing mark throughout Sunday.

Stay tuned with News10NBC’s First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on the timing and amounts of snow through the day.