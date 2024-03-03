First Alert Weather: The sun returns Sunday with record warmth this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a damp and foggy Sunday morning as the rain from Saturday has left us with the wet and cloudy conditions.

Fog will persist through the middle of the morning on Sunday before breaking apart. Clouds will linger a bit longer as they last into the early afternoon. They will then break apart for some sunshine during the afternoon.

The sunshine will allow our afternoon highs on Sunday to reach the mid and low 50s. Clouds will continue to break through Sunday night as mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday. Not only that, but record-breaking warmth is ahead to start off the work week. Highs near 70 are expected both Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Monday, but increasing clouds are expected for Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, but a late day shower is possible. This is ahead of a slow moving, and weak, cold front that will pass by Wednesday morning. Along with it will be some rain showers, but the main storyline with this front will be the chillier and more seasonable weather behind it. Highs will go from record breaking warmth to back into the 40s for the remainder of the week after the front passes through.

It is not a strong front, which means winds will not be much of a factor, but cooler and more seasonable weather is ahead into the following weekend.