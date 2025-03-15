First Alert Weather: The warmer weather will end later Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The last two days the weather has been feeling more like the end of April rather than the middle of March here in Western New York. The News10NBC First Alert forecast shows that we will enjoy one more day of unseasonably warm weather as the temperature will once again rise into the upper 60s by the end of the day. However, the chance of rain will be on the increase for Sunday with the potential for some afternoon thunder and even a few downpours. This downpour will be the signal that a cold front will be moving from west to east across the Rochester area. This will bring a significant cool-down by Sunday night into Monday. In addition, you can expect gusty winds at times with speeds reaching over 40 miles per hour, especially in the higher elevations south of Rochester. Then it is “back to reality” for Monday as the temperature will remain near 40 degrees.

