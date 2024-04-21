First Alert Weather: The warmth of spring will be delayed another day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The air is dry, but unseasonably cool for this time of the year. Another cold front will pass Western New York on Sunday night and that will reinforce the chilly weather for the start of the week. However, on the positive side, we should see lots of sunshine on Monday. Looking towards the remainder of the week there will be no consistency to our weather as the temperature will warm up on Tuesday and then the mercury will fall again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday night look for patchy clouds that will give way to partial clearing during the overnight. The temperature will drop into the lower 30s. Many communities south of the Thruway will reach below-freezing after midnight. As mentioned, Monday will bring some bright sunshine, but there will be a chill in the air with the high temperature near 52 degrees. Tuesday will be warmer with readings back in the low to middle 60s. There is a chance of a late-day rain shower on Tuesday. Then it turns sharply cooler again for Wednesday and Thursday when the temperature will likely not get out of the 40s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.