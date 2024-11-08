First Alert Weather: The weekend starts sunny, ends showery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The high-pressure building behind Friday’s cold front will bring us a clear sky into Saturday morning. This means temperatures will drop through the 30s and a seasonably chilly start to Saturday morning. It also means we’ll see a sunny start to the day. Expect an abundance of sunshine all day long on Saturday, but temperatures will remain a little cool, in the 40s.

Clouds will tend to thicken up a bit by Sunday morning, but we should still see at least a little sun in the morning. The storm that has been bringing heavy snow to the Colorado Rockies and parts of New Mexico will eject out of the 4 Corners region, and toward the Great Lakes. This will bring us rain showers (not snow) by Sunday afternoon. Most of this will be gone by Monday, leading to a mostly dry Veteran’s Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see high-pressure build back in, with quiet and dry weather, although a little cooler once again. Our next storm system may develop by Thursday, bringing us another round of rain showers, followed by another shot of cool air. While the overall pattern is signaling more of a typical fall pattern, with shots of progressively cooler air, at this point we don’t have any snow or signs of winter in our 10-day forecast.