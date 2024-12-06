First Alert Weather: The weekend starts with a chill and a little snow for everybody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local lake effect snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning will largely leave the Rochester region alone, although the immediate Lake Ontario shoreline may see a minor accumulation by morning, with a few inches of accumulation for Wyoming County.

Extreme southern Livingston County may see a minor accumulation, as well. Otherwise, Saturday starts chilly with at least a little bit of sun. A warm front lifting through later in the day will bring light area-wide snow to the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

While the flakes will be flying, expect little more than a coating to an inch for most. These snow showers will taper overnight, and the breeze will pick up. Temperatures rise by early Sunday morning. Sunday will be breezy but mostly cloudy and quiet.

We’ll warm into the 40s early next week, with some rain making a return on Monday. This will help to melt most of the snow (outside of those heavier lake snow locations). Rain showers will change over to some snow showers on Wednesday as temperatures fall once again. There’s the chance we could see a minor accumulation on Wednesday, but this is still too far out for specifics.

After that, we’ll feel the winter chill again, at least briefly, with a brisk wind and some lake flakes on Thursday.