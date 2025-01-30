First Alert Weather: The winds have finally calmed down, and some slushy snow in our future

ROCHESTER, N.Y. After multiple days in a row with very blustery conditions, we’re finally getting a break from the high winds that have been causing a ruckus all over Western New York. We’ll still have gusts up to around 17 MPH at noon, but that’ll be the worst of it besides another pickup to 20-30 MPH overnight.

Other than that, it’s going to be a chilly day with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of morning flurries in the Flower City. The high temperature today will be around 28 degrees. Temperatures will rise tonight, perhaps getting up to 36 degrees, before we see some rain turning to wet snow on Friday. That transition should happen in the early to mid afternoon and will last until around 8-10pm, and when all is said and done we’re looking at about 3-5 inches of wet snow dispersed all throughout Western New York.

Saturday is looking partly cloudy and A LOT chillier, with temperatures only maxing out in the mid teens. Winds won’t be terrible, but they will be enough to make it feel like the mid to high 00s. Perhaps a good day to hit the slopes, maybe not for a casual stroll around the block. In any case, make sure to bundle up if you’re going outside.

Groundhog day is looking like a bit of a mess, with clouds to start followed by afternoon snow transitioning to rain. Another half inch of slush is probable, which will be exacerbated by temperatures rising up to near 40 degrees overnight.

