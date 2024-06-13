First Alert Weather: The work week ends with a few showers or storms

An approaching cold front will bring a weakening line of showers and storms to Western New York late Thursday.

Scattered showers will linger into Friday morning as the front slowly crosses our area. The best chance for a few thunderstorms will be south of Rochester in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.

Once this front clears, we’ll see a clearing sky and lowering humidity. If you’re planning on going to the Red Wings game Friday evening, weather looks nice with temperatures in the 70s falling into the 60s late.

The weekend is still looking great, with lower 70s on Saturday, and upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday along with dry weather. Our pattern turns HOT next week, with a massive ridge building into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

This will push our temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 on Monday, then lower to mid 90s, along with building humidity Tuesday through Thursday. This kind of heat could become problematic to the young and the elderly, and those who work outside. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and take breaks.

And don’t forget about the furry friends! This pattern looks like it’ll begin to break down late next week or next weekend. But now is the time to make sure your air conditioning is running properly.