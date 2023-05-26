First Alert Weather: This will be perfect weather for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Warm temperatures, bright sunshine, a light breeze, and lower humidity – all the right ingredients for the holiday weekend.

High pressure is centered over the Great Lakes, and this will provide beautiful conditions through Memorial Day weekend. This unofficial start of summer should bring us near-perfect weather for Western New York.

Friday night, look for clear, starlit skies. It will be turning cool, but not as chilly as Thursday night with the temperature dropping into the lower 40s. Saturday you can expect plenty of bright sunshine and after a cool start, it will be a very comfortable afternoon with the high temperature in the middle 70s. Sunday more sunshine and turning a little warmer with the mercury rising into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

If you are going to your favorite parade or barbecue for Memorial Day the weather could not be any nicer. Look for more sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees. Keep in mind that all three days it will be cooler for any communities near Lake Ontario.

