First Alert Weather: Threat Tracker is green with calm weather this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a day of chilly weather with occasional sprinkles and flurries, there is improvement in-sight. High pressure is moving in from the Great Lakes and this will slowly dry out the atmosphere, but the brisk temperatures will continue for your Sunday. Then noticeably warmer weather is set to make a return by the middle of this week.

Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies and there is still a small chance of a few flurries or sprinkles for communities located lake side. The low temperature will be in the lower 30s for the city of Rochester and towns near the lake, but readings will drop into the 20s south of the Thruway. Sunday there could be a few clouds early, then expect skies to become partly sunny. The added sunshine will not help the temperature as the mercury will remain in the middle 40s. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will turn very breezy with the temperature rising into the lower 50s. Maybe you are going to the Bills game at Highmark Stadium Monday evening? The winds will diminish, and it appears to be dry with the temperature falling through the 40s. Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and limited sun. The temperature cools back into the middle 40s

By the middle of the week, it will turn warmer. Both Wednesday and Thursday we will find a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures will push into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Stay tuned to the News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.