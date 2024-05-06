More sun into Tuesday, but turning wet later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We had a marvelous start to the work week, and we’ll keep it going into Tuesday before some changes by mid-week. High pressure will keep any rain and most clouds (other than high thin clouds) for the short term. That means a mainly clear sky overnight, followed by a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday. Temperatures remain mild and comfortable on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with the exception being the Lake Ontario shoreline. Temperatures there will remain in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will thicken up and some showers will move in Tuesday night. Some rumbles of thunder are possible overnight into early Wednesday morning, but we should clear that out leading to another mainly dry day Wednesday.

Rain chances go up by Thursday, with rain likely, followed by scattered showers on Friday. The weekend will feature cooler air and somewhat unsettled weather. We won’t see a washout, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature at least some passing showers.