First Alert Weather: Thunder in December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A line of thunderstorms will move quickly into Western New York for the late afternoon and early evening. This is unusual for December, but it will not last long. Watch for some lightning and thunder between the now and 6:30 p.m. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists do not expect any severe weather, but some locally gusty winds and small hail is possible especially south of Rochester. Later this evening it will be just scattered showers as the gusty winds pick-up later Sunday night. We will have more on the forecast with an update later this evening.

