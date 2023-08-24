First Alert Weather: Thunder threat Thursday night, then staying humid Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another cluster of storms forecast to develop in Michigan will likely produce another round of severe weather from Detroit to Cleveland, maybe even as far east as Erie.

This main batch of storms is expected to dive southwest of us, keeping our area out of the severe weather threat. But some of this activity may break off and bring us at least some showers or a thunderstorm after midnight Thursday. If we do see any storms, the greatest weather impact would be heavy rain and frequent lightning, though a gusty storm isn’t impossible.

But with the main batch of storms to our west and south, we remain green on the Threat Tracker.

Friday will feature sticky air and scattered showers through the morning, with some breaks of sun expected into the afternoon. A cold front passing through on Saturday will bring us one more round of scattered showers and some thunder, but that will set the stage for a dry and comfortable end to the weekend.

Sunday will be on the cooler side, with highs in the lower 70s, but a fair amount of sun. Monday remains dry and milder, before another disturbance brings some showers to the region Tuesday and Wednesday. It is still a ways out, but there are signs that Labor Day weekend may be shaping up to be a nice one, with warmer air in the 80s, dry weather and sunshine. Stay tuned if you big plans for the “unofficial end of summer.”