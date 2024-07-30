First Alert Weather: Thunder threat Tuesday afternoon, locally heavy rain, gust of wind possible

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Quiet weather Tuesday morning will give way to some storms developing during the afternoon.

Very warm and muggy with temps in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Most of the day will be rain-free but any storms that fire up Tuesday afternoon may bring heavy rain and some gusty winds. Thunder threat will end in the evening with some showers overnight into Wednesday morning before clearing later in the day.

It’s looking nice for Thursday, with some storms moving back into the region Friday into the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any thunder that develops this afternoon.