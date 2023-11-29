First Alert Weather: Thursday will be the best weather of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After the first snowfall of the season, our weather will turn nicer – for one day. A high-pressure system will slowly extend from the southern gulf states into northern New England. This weather system will bring milder temperatures and at least one day of sunshine. However, this nice weather will be fleeting as moisture will be streaming in from the Mississippi Valley and this will produce a chilly rain for Friday.

Wednesday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with a few snow flurries from time to time. It will be another chilly night as the mercury drops into the upper 20s, but the temperature will begin to rise late Tuesday night. Thursday skies will become partly to mostly sunny. It will turn noticeably mild for the afternoon with the temperature rising into the upper 40s. Friday, the first day of December, will be cloudy with a steady rain developing. The temperature will reach the lower 40s. Unfortunately, the inclement weather will continue into the weekend. If you are planning on putting up holiday decorations or getting the Christmas tree, there will be periodic rain showers for both Saturday and Sunday. The temperature will stay in the 40s on Saturday and then reach near 50 degrees on Sunday.

