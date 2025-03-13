First Alert Weather: Timing and forecast for lunar eclipse tonight and parade Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Chill in the air this morning will give way to some nicer weather this afternoon with temps bouncing back into the 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Mainly clear weather tonight should allow us a nice view of the total lunar eclipse. It begins at 1:09AM with totality at 2:58AM. Eclipse will end at 4:47AM. Plan on good viewing weather with temps in the 30s tonight.

Friday will bring spring fever with sunshine and temps well into the 60s. Towns south of the Thruway may get near 70 degrees while a lakebreeze will keep it noticeably colder near Lake Ontario in the afternoon. Fine weather for your Friday night plans.

Saturday will stay warm in the 60s with increasing clouds and a gusty wind. The big St. Patrick’s Day Parade weather looks very nice with just a small shower threat in the afternoon. Overall plan on mainly dry weather with warm temps Saturday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on those events and a Sunday storm with rain, wind and thunder to end the weekend.