First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front Wednesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a nice Wednesday morning with mild weather and some sunshine, a cold front arrives around midday with some showers and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

North wind will be gusty as we settle into the lower 50s. Plan on a couple of hours of showers before the skies clear later in the day.

Clear skies and cold weather is expected on Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s with some patchy frost possible away from the lakes.

There will be sunshine Thursday and Friday with a slow warm-up to end the week. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we have great news in the weather world. The pattern favors dry weather and continued warming through Memorial Day.

Temperatures will be into the 70s this weekend and around 80 by early next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the frost threat on Wednesday night.

