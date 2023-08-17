First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front with showers and thunder Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair skies are ahead for Thursday with warm and humid weather into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Generally dry weather is expected for Thursday evening but a spot shower is possible. A cold front arrives around midnight with some showers and a thundery downpour. The front will clear during the overnight but usher in some cool and breezy weather for Friday with showers.

Weather on Thursday will look and feel a little like fall as temps struggle to get much past 70 and spend a lot of the time in the 60s. A lingering shower possible east of Rochester into Saturday morning and then some nice weather expected for much of the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the thunder threat on Thursday night.