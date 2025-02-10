First Alert Weather: Tracking snow systems for later this week and weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be cloudy and cold with a few light lake flakes on Monday and Tuesday with minor accumulations. The active winter weather pattern will kick back up with more storms on the way into the weekend and next week.

Our next storm system will arrive later Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, there is uncertainty in the track which will ultimately determine how much snow we get. If the track is south then we may see a few inches of snow. If the track is further north, then we get less snow and more of a wintry mix with sleet and rain mixing in.

After a break in the action on Friday, another storm threat looms for the weekend. Once again it does not appear to be anything too big but will be tricky. The path will once again bring mainly snow but also a threat for some sleet and ice to mix in at times. Looking further down the road we may see another storm next week with again a chance for snow and a wintry mix.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and amounts of snow and ice headed our way.