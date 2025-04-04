First Alert Weather: Tracking a fair Friday before rain arrives Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cloudy skies this morning will clear for some sunshine midday into the afternoon. Cooler breeze from the north but not as windy today. Temps will top out near 50 degrees. Fair weather for your Friday night plans with any rain holding off until after midnight.

Saturday will bring a couple rounds of soaking rain with some downpours during the morning hours likely. We may see a lull around midday into the early afternoon when we get a break from the rain and temps bounce back to 60 degrees. A second round of rain arrives Saturday afternoon and evening and lingers into early Sunday morning. Rain amounts look to range from a half an inch to an inch across the region.

Next week will bring a shot of cold air to Western New York. We may even see some snowflakes Tuesday with temps in the 30s for a couple days. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain for the weekend.