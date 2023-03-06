First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers and some wind this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of clouds around the region on Monday with a few light snow showers later in the day and night, mainly south of Rochester, with little if any accumulation expected.

Plan on some sunshine on Tuesday but a cold wind will blow out of the north with gusts over 30 mph and a feel-like wind chill in the teens. There will be a few snow showers on Tuesday night into Wednesday but once again very little if any accumulations are expected.

We are tracking a system for Friday into Saturday that may bring more widespread precipitation with snow and rain expected. This does not appear to be a major storm but could bring some accumulations so will need to watch.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the snow showers and wind and the latest on the impacts from that system heading into the weekend.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.