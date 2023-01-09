First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers for Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be Generally quiet weather through midweek with the Threat Tracker green and good to go into Wednesday.

One thing to watch will be a weak front arriving Monday evening into Tuesday morning with a few light snow showers and flurries. A coating of snow is possible for some but not anticipating any widespread impacts to travel.

Our next more significant storm threat will arrive later Thursday into Friday. The latest trends on that system bring a storm track near or just west of Rochester. A track like that will favor mainly rain for us.

As the storm passes during the day Friday some colder air may bring some snow into the forecast late Friday into Saturday morning but any accumulations like to be light at this time.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the storm track later in the week as any shift to the east could increase snow chances here.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.